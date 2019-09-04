Some parents remain frustrated despite new bus tracking app for Chesterfield buses

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - A new school year means new bus routes and a new way to track buses in Chesterfield County.
Some parents called the first day a success, while others say they are frustrated and worry transportation issues could continue into the 2019-2020 school year.
“It was nice to know that the bus was close. We didn’t have to run like maniacs to get there, what time they were going to arrive - it was a lot more specific, which as a parent, just to be in the know was great," said Lynne Goff.
She says last year, daily drop offs were the main issues her family faced. Using the Verstatrans My Stop App, she was able to GPS track her 1st grader’s bus route in the morning and afternoon.
“The bus was about 20 minutes late, which is better than the first day last year,” said Goff. “It was very helpful to know when the bus was coming via GPS rather than relying on robocalls from the principal about things being late.”
On social media other parents voiced their frustrations with the Versatrans App.
“My kids are still not home! Bus was supposed to come at 4:17 p.m. it is now 5:20 p.m.,” one parent said.
Some parents had to drive their children to school because a school bus never showed up to their assigned stop.
“Not sure exactly what happened, but we had a 9:02 (a.m.) stop time, about 9:45 (a.m.) we gave up, drove him into school, and we got to take an impromptu tour so that’s nice," said Alison Letzring.
Letzring says her kindergartner ended up being 20 minutes late for the first day of school, which turned out to be a similar situation for several other families.
One family tells said their child’s bus number changed several times during the day, by 5 p.m. they were still waiting for their elementary school age children, and eventually got a call saying the children had been brought back to the school and needed to be picked up.
A CCPS spokesperson had previously told said that ”transitional hiccups” were to be expected the first few days and week of school, and while some parents are happy, others are hoping the problems are fixed quickly.
