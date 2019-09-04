Richmond-area organizations prepare for Dorian relief effort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Dorian moves northward leaving a trail of destruction in its path, several Richmond-area organizations are preparing for the storm’s impact on Virginia.
One of the major concerns is high winds, meaning people may lose power.
Dominion Energy has been tracking Hurricane Dorian for nearly two weeks and is working with other agencies in its Emergency Preparedness Center on a relief effort.
A Dominion spokesperson said it is determining where to send crews and gather supplies and equipment, such as power poles.
Dominion is also working with other organizations like the American Red Cross.
“It really takes a village for these types of responses. We’re here with Dominion Energy raising awareness about preparedness," Red Cross communications director Jonathan McNamara said.
The American Red Cross says there are three steps you and your family should take to get ready. First, stay informed on Dorian’s path. Next, make sure your family has a plan. And finally, create an emergency kit with three days worth of supplies.
The Red Cross said the emergency kit is not just for Dorian. We’re only halfway through hurricane season, so even if it isn’t needed this week, it could still be important to have in case a future storm heads this way.
