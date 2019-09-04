No danger to public following large police presence in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There is no danger to the public after a large police presence responded to what was initially reported as a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico police were called around 2 p.m. to the 2300 block of Libbie Avenue on Wednesday.
Police said the indent was allegedly a medical emergency that involved an armed person.
Officers spoke with the two people that were apparently involved.
No one was injured and no charges have been filed.
Police are clearing the area.
