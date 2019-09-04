No danger to public following large police presence in Henrico

Police responded to Libbie Avenue on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
September 4, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:09 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There is no danger to the public after a large police presence responded to what was initially reported as a “suspicious situation.”

Henrico police were called around 2 p.m. to the 2300 block of Libbie Avenue on Wednesday.

Police said the indent was allegedly a medical emergency that involved an armed person.

A large amount of police responded.
Officers spoke with the two people that were apparently involved.

No one was injured and no charges have been filed.

Police are clearing the area.

