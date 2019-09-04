News to know for Sept. 4: Mandatory evacuations underway in Outer Banks; 2 people suffer smoke inhalation in fire; Dorian impacts in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! As the week advances, the east coast of the United States is bracing for Hurricane Dorian.
Wednesday’s forecast is party sunny, hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s.
Strong wind and rain could impact Virginia late Thursday and Friday as Hurricane Dorian travels north.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the Outer Banks as Hurricane Dorian continues to make way up the coast.
Residents are under a mandatory evacuation starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
As visitors and residents evacuate from the Outer Banks, the City of Chesapeake suspended tolls northbound (only) on Route 168 Tuesday. Tolls will remain suspended until further notice.
Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross following an overnight house fire in Henrico.
Henrico fire crews were called to the home on Twin Hickory Lake Drive just before 2:00 a.m.
Two residents are expected to be okay after being treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The call activated the Emergency Operations Center, with special focus on the southeastern part of the state.
“We will be ready. We have been preparing for Dorian since last week,” spokesman for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Jeff Caldwell said.
Many Chesterfield parents say they don’t want a repeat of last year’s transportation issues.
Some parents called the first day a success, while others say they worry transportation issues could continue into the 2019-2020 school year.
Chesterfield County Public Schools rolled out the Verstatrans My Stop App, which allows parents to track bus routes.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will lay out his strategic plan for the next five years.
Kamras says he hopes to have all schools accredited, increase graduation rates and retain more teachers.
The five-year plan will be reiterated for the 2019-2020 school year.
