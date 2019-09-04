New art exhibit to explore the civil rights movement in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An art exhibit exploring the themes and activists of the civil rights movement in Richmond will be on display in Richmond’s City Hall.
The “Growing Up in Civil Rights Richmond: A Community Remembers" exhibit will be on display Sept. 4 to Nov. 22.
The exhibit will consist of 28 photographic portraits, featuring the faces and voices that fueled the movement.
Photographer and journalist Brian Palmer captured the photo of 30 Richmond locals who were impacted by the civil rights movement, while University of Richmond history professor Laura Browder recorded their stories.
“These compelling portraits and insightful narratives tell deeply personal stories of an important and pivotal time in our city’s history,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I applaud the Public Art Commission for bringing this exhibit to City Hall and providing the opportunity to experience these stories at the intersection of our civic life, where they can be seen and heard and resonate with all Richmonders.”
The forthcoming exhibit, which highlights the renewal of Richmond’s public art program, is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, the Public Art Commission of the City of Richmond, the Richmond Department of Human Services and the University of Richmond Museums.
For more information on the exhibit, contact Ashley Kistler at akistler@vcu.edu or 804-363-6448.
