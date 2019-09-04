NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 high school football poll- week of 9/2/19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many teams opened up their seasons last week, while those that did not will kick off this Friday. Below is the latest edition of the NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 poll, voted on by members of each organizations sports staffs.
1) Highland Springs (1-0)- The Springers picked up right where left off, topping Avalon, 37-13, extending their winning streak to 30 games. Next up, a match-up with one of the best from the beach, Oscar Smith. @ Oscar Smith, 9/6
2) Thomas Dale (1-0)- The Knights looked strong in all three phases in a 58-0 win over Cosby, starting their season off strong. They’ll get an even tougher test this week in the Battle of Chester. @ L.C. Bird, 9/6
3) Manchester (1-0)- The Lancers were pushed to their limits last Thursday, needing double overtime to top Varina. Manchester trailed 28-14 in the 2nd quarter before rattling off 17 unanswered points to turn the tide. @ Monacan, 9/13
4) Dinwiddie (1-0)- The Generals looked to be well on their way to a lopsided win before GW-Danville made a run. Still, Dinwiddie held on for the 45-42 win. @ Massaponax, 9/6.
5) Hopewell (1-0)- Hopewell hit the road and took care of Tabb, 40-7, to open up its 2019 campaign. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Robert Briggs eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark. vs. I.C. Norcom, 9/13
6) Varina (0-1)- It’s certainly a loss that hurts, but the Blue Devils showed that they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in their double OT loss to Manchester. Varina opened up a 28-14 lead before seeing it slip away, then hung right with the Lancers through two overtimes. vs. Meadowbrook, 9/4
7) Henrico (1-0)- The Warriors had little trouble with Meadowbrook to open things up, rolling to a 49-0 road win. Gerald Glasco discussed his three running backs and strong offensive line during the preseason, which was all on display. @ Hermitage, 9/6
8) L.C. Bird (0-0)- The Skyhawks lost some players to graduation and transferring, but still return a squad that should compete in Region 5B. Troy Taylor returns for his second year at the helm. vs. Thomas Dale, 9/6
9) Monacan (0-0)- Two eleven-win seasons and three nine-win seasons have been the story of the Chiefs’ last five campaigns, as they’ve asserted themselves as a consistent competitor. Monacan will start a new quarterback for the second straight year and will insert new starters in several key positions. @ Hanover, 9/6
10) Louisa (1-0)- The Lions came out of the gate strong with a dominating win over Courtland. Louisa is seeking its third consecutive 10-0 season, and won its 21st consecutive regular season game. @ Courtland, 8/30
11) Benedictine (2-0)- Another strong showing moved the Cadets’ record to 2-0, rolling past Catholic. Jay Woolfolk threw for four touchdowns to fuel the victory. vs. Avalon, 9/6
12) Atlee (0-0)- The Raiders are coming off a turnaround season in 2018, and will be led by Penn State commit Tyler Warren. Head coach Matt Gray says a starting job last year won’t guarantee his players that same spot this year, opening things up during camp. vs. Deep Run, 9/6
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.