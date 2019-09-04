Man arrested after attempting to pull knife on deputy responding to fight

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested after officials said he tried to pull a knife on a deputy that was responding to a fight outside of a motel.
Deputies were called on Sept. 1 around 3:52 a.m. to a fight involving more than 20 people outside the Days Inn along Simpson Road. The caller said there was a knife involved.
When deputies arrived, they found group outside the hotel, including a man with a large knife hanging off his belt.
Deputies identified him as Cesar Muniz, 28, of Bronx, New York. Deputies said he was showing visible signs of being intoxicated.
Muniz became “very agitated and belligerent” when deputies said he was under arrest for public intoxication.
Officials said he then resisted arrest and tried pulling his knife. A deputy then used his taser on him. Muniz was then taken into custody.
Muniz is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, and drunk in public. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
