Kroger asks customers to leave their guns at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grocery giant Kroger confirmed Tuesday that it is asking its customers to leave their guns at home.
A spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based company said in a statement that “Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers. We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”
The announcement was made hours after Walmart said Tuesday it would no longer sell “handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it,” according to the Associated Press.
“Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms.”
Kroger operates approximately 2,800 grocery stores in more than 30 states, including more than 100 locations in Kentucky.
In 2018, a man walked into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown and shot and killed a man inside, then shot and killed a woman on the way out to the parking lot. Gregory Bush is charged in that case and is awaiting trial.
