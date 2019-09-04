Forecast: Hot and dry Wednesday, Dorian impacts Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of dry weather for Wednesday, then it’s a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday as Dorian makes its closest path to Virginia.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
**FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Thursday and into Friday. Strong wind and some rain could impact Virginia late Thursday and Friday. Most likely South or Petersburg and East of I-95.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with light rain developing central and eastern Virginia afternoon and evening, then moderate rain likely overnight. Dry early in the day. Best chances for rain will be from I-95 to the east, with little or no rain west. Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 30% through early afternoon, but then increasing to 70% by evening and night.
*Winds from the North or Northeast could gust to 40 or 45mph at times in Central Virginia late Thursday night (not during the day) and throughout the day Friday. This could cause some power outages. Winds will gust higher along the Bay and across southeastern VA where’s there’s a tropical storm watch in effect.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain from Dorian in the morning. Winds could gusts to 40mph in Richmond in the morning. Strong wind gusts could occur after the rain moves out, with gusty winds likely central and eastern Virginia into the afternoon. Dorian pulls away during the afternoon and evening as skies clear. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low chance for a shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.