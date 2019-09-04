Amtrak alters route schedule due to Hurricane Dorian

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 4, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 5:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule due to Hurricane Dorian.

The altered schedule will be in effect from Thursday to Saturday in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The modifications include routes from New York to Savannah, Ga., Boston to Norfolk and New York to Newport News terminating in Richmond. A route from Boston to Newport News will terminate in Washington, D.C.

Routes for New York to Miami and Lorton to Sanford, Fla., have been cancelled.

For a full list of the affected route, visit the Amtrak website.

