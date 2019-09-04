Amtrak alters route schedule due to Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule due to Hurricane Dorian.
The altered schedule will be in effect from Thursday to Saturday in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
The modifications include routes from New York to Savannah, Ga., Boston to Norfolk and New York to Newport News terminating in Richmond. A route from Boston to Newport News will terminate in Washington, D.C.
Routes for New York to Miami and Lorton to Sanford, Fla., have been cancelled.
For a full list of the affected route, visit the Amtrak website.
