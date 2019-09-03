WATCH: Family of Chesterfield woman in Bahamas shares video inside flooded home

Video shows the scene inside a flooded home in the Bahamas. (Source: Tynisha Johnson)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 3, 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:33 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield’s woman’s family in the Bahamas is experiencing flooding as Hurricane Dorian batters the island.

Tynisha Johnson shared video of the flooding from her husband’s family. They have been staying connected and monitoring the storm through WhatsApp.

Video from inside the family’s home in Abaco shows water several feet deep that came in through the washed out front door. Furniture floats as waves wash through the home.

“The front door burst wide open,” Johnson’s cousin, Pinard Cooper, said as he narrates the video. “This is what we are up against. And uncertain of rescue on the way.”

A second video shows several people in wheelchairs sitting in a flooded hospital in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

At least five people have been killed as Dorian stalled over the Bahamas. The storm was a category 5 hurricane and has since weakened to a category 3 hurricane.

“THE FRONT DOOR BURST WIDE OPEN” This heartbreaking video from Abaco, The Bahamas from Tynisha Johnson, who lives in Chesterfield. She sent it to me this morning. Tynisha’s husband’s family is in Nassau, Grand Bahamas, Freeport and Eleuthera. She says they have been keeping in touch with pictures and videos via the “what’s app.” This video is from their cousin Pinard Cooper’s house in Abaco. They are okay they are just shocked with the amount of damage. But they are in good spirits. You can hear Mr. Pinard narrating this video if you turn up your audio Tynisha, thanks for sending me this and all the best to your family in the Bahamas as they recover. #Dorian #Bahamas #Abaco

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

ANOTHER VIDEO from Chesterfield’s Tynisha Johnson’s family in the Bahamas. This is from he Hospital in Freeport, On Grand Bahama Island which has had Dorian parked over it for 24 hours plus. Tynisha, thanks again for sending me this and all the best to your family in the Bahamas. #Dorian #Bahamas #GrandBahama

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

