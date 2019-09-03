WATCH: Family of Chesterfield woman in Bahamas shares video inside flooded home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield’s woman’s family in the Bahamas is experiencing flooding as Hurricane Dorian batters the island.
Tynisha Johnson shared video of the flooding from her husband’s family. They have been staying connected and monitoring the storm through WhatsApp.
Video from inside the family’s home in Abaco shows water several feet deep that came in through the washed out front door. Furniture floats as waves wash through the home.
“The front door burst wide open,” Johnson’s cousin, Pinard Cooper, said as he narrates the video. “This is what we are up against. And uncertain of rescue on the way.”
A second video shows several people in wheelchairs sitting in a flooded hospital in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.
At least five people have been killed as Dorian stalled over the Bahamas. The storm was a category 5 hurricane and has since weakened to a category 3 hurricane.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.