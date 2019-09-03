WATCH: Family of Chesterfield woman in Bahamas shares video inside flooded home

“THE FRONT DOOR BURST WIDE OPEN” This heartbreaking video from Abaco, The Bahamas from Tynisha Johnson, who lives in Chesterfield. She sent it to me this morning. Tynisha’s husband’s family is in Nassau, Grand Bahamas, Freeport and Eleuthera. She says they have been keeping in touch with pictures and videos via the “what’s app.” This video is from their cousin Pinard Cooper’s house in Abaco. They are okay they are just shocked with the amount of damage. But they are in good spirits. You can hear Mr. Pinard narrating this video if you turn up your audio Tynisha, thanks for sending me this and all the best to your family in the Bahamas as they recover. #Dorian #Bahamas #Abaco