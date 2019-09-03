Victims of Odessa mass shooting

According to officials with the Odessa Police Department, the accused shooter, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa, was fired from his job Saturday morning at Journey Oilfield Service. When he left he called 911 complaining about how he was fired. The company also called 911 complaining about how Ator left. When he got off the phone with 911 dispatch, he left Journey Oilfield Service. He was gone before police arrived.