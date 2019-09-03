‘These people are going to be traumatized’: Dorian leaves trail of destruction in Bahamas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Dorian is slowly crawling away from the Bahamas, leaving behind destroyed cities and towns.
“This is what we’re up against,” Pinard Cooper says as he record a surge of water gushing into his living room in Abaco. "The front door burst wide open and dumped an additional six feet.”
Cooper filmed helplessly from his staircase as his living room furniture floated around him.
Even at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, what appeared to be elderly patients in wheelchairs being tended to by aids, who waded through water that nearly comes up to their knees.
“It’s not just the physical damage on the island, it’s the psychological damage that these people are going to go through. It’s going to be rough,” said Bahamian journalist, Travis Cartwright-Carroll.
He calls this storm “a nightmare”.
American Red Cross representative, Anthony Tornetta, says that the Bahamas unit had 200 volunteers on standby with emergency kits, supplies and food, adding that "they were in pre-position and working with the Bahamian government making sure they’re ready to respond.”
With images coming from the islands depicting flooded homes and streets, it’s evident that each of those 200 volunteers will be crucial for the upcoming weeks.
“These people are going to be traumatized. They’re going to need a lot of help to overcome this and to bounce back,” Travis Cartwright-Carroll added.
The Red Cross stresses that they are prepared for the worst, and that many Florida residents have boarded up their homes and made evacuation plans already.
“The storm was very fast moving, initially. And we were preparing as if it were to make landfall Sunday night into Monday morning, but since that slowed down, there’s been a lot of optimism," Tornetta said.
He said that the American Red Cross has 1,600 volunteers stationed in the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
