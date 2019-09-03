Teachers gifted $100 to ‘clear the list’ as school begins

(WWBT) - For many students, the first day of school is in the books.
But before the kids stepped foot in the classroom, teachers were hard at work getting ready for the big day. That could be an expensive task for any teacher, so NBC 12 wanted to lighten the load a bit.
Typically we give away $300 to one person every week, but for this week’s Acts of Kindness, we gave four teachers in four school districts $100 each to help them clear their list.
The recipients were Jennifer Burnett, an integrated services teacher at Ruby F. Carver Elementary School in Henrico; Angela Allen, a math teacher at Boushall Middle School in Richmond; Kelley Perrotte, a teacher at Manchester High School in Chesterfield; and Kejuanna Hicks, a first-year teacher at Lakemont Elementary School in Petersburg.
Perrotte started a Facebook group to help other teachers have their supply lists cleared and was brought to tears by the gift for herself.
Allen said the money is necessary because teachers cover for a lack of funding by dipping into their pockets.
“My family has spent thousands of dollars over the years, over and above what the school supplies because public schools need more funding," Allen said. "So we end up going into our pockets to supplement resources to serve our students because they deserve the best.”
Burnett works with students with developmental and intellectual disabilities and has some specific needs for her classroom.
She said her room needs to be a welcoming environment with engaging material.
“I need this to be an environment that they want to come to, and a lot of what I saw is they need sensory items, a lot of hands on things that the children needed," Burnett said. “Just bright and colorful, and that was some stuff that I don’t have in my truck, so that was things I need to update on my end.”
Hicks is beginning a new career after working the mental health industry.
“I was born to teach," Hicks said. "I am very passionate about education, and I believe that education is the way that you change the world and make it a better place.”
