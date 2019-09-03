’She was ready to go!’ Kids across RVA head back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was 'back to school' day for students across Virginia. NBC12 stopped by Westover Hills Elementary School in south Richmond, where music, balloons and a huge group of teachers and staff greeted kids and their families as they headed into class.
Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Stoney were also on hand to welcome students.
Kamras congratulated Westover Hills Elementary on having some of the highest SOL test scores last in the district, last year. He said new math curriculum that was piloted at Westover Hills Elementary, is being implemented at all RPS elementary schools, this year.
One parent, Brittany Simoncelli, dropped her five-year-old daughter to kindergarten for the first time, today.
"I had to actually call Stella back to hug me. She was gone. She was ready to go. So, it was hard for me to cry. She was so stoked,” said Simoncelli.
Kamras also announced that 300 more RPS high school students took exams in the rigorous Advanced Placement courses, last year. Of those students, 41 percent more passed the AP tests, earning college credit early. There are also nearly a dozen new teacher positions this year for art, music, dance and world languages. Twelve additional ESL teachers will also be on staff at RPS this year.
Kamras said RPS spent $10 million over the summer installing new air conditioning systems, boilers, replacing windows and rooftops, and other maintenance upgrades.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.