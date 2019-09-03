‘Science on Tap’ combines beer, food, science at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia is putting “Science on Tap” with Septembrewfest on Sept. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The adults-only event will feature beer science trivia and a beer and space astronomy show as well other activities and vendors.
Prizes giveaway include 3D-printed beer taps and coasters, and trivia contestants will receive a Science on Tap glass. The first 1,000 guests will get a Science on Tap cup to use during the event to reduce plastic waste.
Beer and cider from seven breweries will be available as well as cold brew coffee, kombucha, wine, Belle Isle Moonshine cocktails and three food trucks.
Tickets are $10 and $8.50 for members before the day of the event. Tickets purchased at the door are $15.50 and $14 for members. Food and drink are purchased separately and guests must be 21 to attend.
