Rite Aid folding chairs recalled due to fall risk

(WDBJ7)-- Rite Aid is recalling folding patio chairs sold in the United States at stores, and online as well on RiteAid.com due to a fall risk.
The move comes in response to instances where the chair frame can bend causing the user to fall and cause injury.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects two types of metal chairs with padded seats that were sold from February 2019 through June 2019 in tan and gray.
According to the press release provided, "UPC number 011822956628 and item number 9043325-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the tan chair. UPC number 011822952361 and item number 9044998-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the gray chair."
The USCPSC asks anyone who has these chairs to stop using them and return them to a Rite Aid store for a refund.
