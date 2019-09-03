Pig ear treats from Brutus, Barnaby recalled to due salmonella risk to dogs, humans

(WDBJ7)-- Brutus and Barnaby pig ear dog treats are being removed from shelves after they have been found to potentially pose a salmonella risk to dogs and people handling the product.
The packages affected are labeled as “Pig Ears 100% Natural Treats for Dogs," and are available in 4 different sizes: 8, 12, 25 and 100 count.
This product was sold throughout “all states via Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Brutusandbarnaby.com and the brick and mortar Natures Food Patch in Clearwater, Florida.”
Anyone who has purchased these should contact the place of purchase for your full refund, according to the press release by the FDA.
If you or your pet has come into contact with the Brutus and Barnaby pig ears and are experiencing any symptoms, the FDA asks you contact your healthcare provider or the pet's veterinarian accordingly.
According to the FDA:
"Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms."
"Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans."
