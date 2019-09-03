11 people killed in crashes across Va. over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A total of 11 people were killed in nine traffic crashes over the holiday weekend across Virginia.
Virginia State Police said the total number of traffic deaths in Virginia for 2019 is quickly catching up to 2018′s total number of deaths for the year. As of Sept. 1, there have been 510 people killed in crashes across the state. A total of 520 people killed in 2018 at this time last year.
The traffic data was taken over the four-day span of the Labor Day weekend. The nine deadly crashes happened in Albemarle, Franklin, Goochland, Prince George, Prince William, Richmond, Spotsylvania and Wise counties.
“Prince William County had two separate fatal crashes occur over the Labor Day weekend. Prince William and Franklin counties each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths. State police investigated a total 684 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend,” a release said.
Of the nine deadly crashes, three of them involved motorcycles. Both Prince William County crashes involved motorcycles, with one killing both the driver and passenger. The passenger and driver were also killed in the Franklin County crash. Police said five people in total were killed in crashes involving motorcycles.
“Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far. At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways? All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an every-day priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019.”
Virginia State Police also conducted thousands of traffic stops over the holiday weekend.
- Stopped 7,279 speeders
- Stopped 2,283 reckless drivers
- Arrested 76 drivers for DUI/DUID
- Cited 723 seat belt violations
- Assisted 2,148 disabled/stranded motorists
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.