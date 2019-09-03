November date with LSU highlights VCU basketball schedule

VCU will play host to defending SEC regular season champion LSU on Wednesday, November 13, at the Siegel Center in one of the most-anticipated contests in the building’s 20-year history. Former Rams’ head coach Will Wade returns to the court, this time as the Tigers’ head coach. Wade led the Rams to a 51-20 record during his two seasons as head coach, including two NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2016 Rams knocked off Oregon State in the first round of the tournament.