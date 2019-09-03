November date with LSU highlights VCU basketball schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five NCAA Tournament teams, including three Sweet 16 squads and an Elite Eight participant from a year ago, highlight VCU’s 2019-20 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, released Tuesday.
The Rams will take on six opponents that received an NCAA or NIT bid last year. Nine of VCU’s potential opponents won at least 20 games last season.
The black and gold will officially kick off their 2019-20 campaign on Tuesday, November 5, when they host defending Northeast Conference Regular Season Champion and NIT participant St. Francis (Pa.). A home contest with North Texas, which won 21 games a year ago, follows on November 8.
VCU will play host to defending SEC regular season champion LSU on Wednesday, November 13, at the Siegel Center in one of the most-anticipated contests in the building’s 20-year history. Former Rams’ head coach Will Wade returns to the court, this time as the Tigers’ head coach. Wade led the Rams to a 51-20 record during his two seasons as head coach, including two NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2016 Rams knocked off Oregon State in the first round of the tournament.
The Rams will meet 2019 Elite Eight squad Purdue at the Emerald Coast Classic on Novemnber 29 in Niceville, Floriday, and will advance to face either Florida State or Tennessee, both Sweet 16 participants in 2019, the following day.
Old Dominion visits the Siegel Center on Saturday, December 7, to renew the rivalry with VCU. The Monarchs enter as the defending Conference USA Champions. The Rams will test themselves with road contests at Charleston (December 18), a 24-9 club last season, and Wichita State (December 21), which received an NIT bid in 2018-19.
VCU welcomes Jacksonville State to Richmond on November 17. The Gamecocks were 24-9 last season, including 15-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Rams will also host Alabama State on Nov. 25, Missouri State on December 15 and Loyola (Md.) on December 29.
The Rams are coming off a 25-8 season in which they captured the outright Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title and reached the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine seasons. VCU returns four starters and eight of its top nine scorers, including All-Atlantic 10 First Team selection Marcus Evans.
Oct. 26 TBA (Exhibition) 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) TBA
Nov. 8 NORTH TEXAS TBA
Nov. 13 LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 17 ^JACKSONVILLE STATE TBA
Nov. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST TBA
Nov. 25 ^ALABAMA STATE TBA
Nov. 29 &vs. Purdue 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
Nov. 30 &vs. Florida St./Tennessee 4/7 p.m. CBSSN*
Dec. 7 OLD DOMINION TBA
Dec. 15 MISSOURI STATE TBA
Dec. 18 at Charleston TBA
Dec. 21 at Wichita State TBA
Dec. 29 LOYOLA (Md.) 5 p.m. NBCSN
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.