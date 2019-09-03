News to Know Sept. 3: Dorian impacts on Virginia; Grill sparks morning fire; Kids head back to school

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 3, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 7:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at today’s top stories to help get you out the door.

Dorian Devastation

Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the islands, killing at least five people with 21 injured airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

People in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard.

Airbnb has announced a program offering free temporary housing for displaced residents and relief workers due to Hurricane Dorian.

Virginia Impacts

In Virginia, weather impacts from Dorian will most likely occur from Thursday afternoon through early Friday afternoon.

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday for the potential of rain and wind from Dorian in Richmond and points east.

Hurricane Dorian remains powerful as it devastates the Bahamas

Back-to-School

Many students throughout the area are heading back to school today, and we want to see your photos!

Several districts throughout the area have some changes this school year, including staggering start dates in Chesterfield. You can read all the latest education news here.

Chesterfield Fire

A grill sparked an early-morning fire in Chesterfield. Officials say it could have been much worse - luckily, the grill wasn’t stored right next to the town home’s vinyl siding.

If the grill had been up against the siding of the home, the fire could have been much worse. (Source: NBC12)

Missing Adult Search Continues

Colonial Heights police are looking for a missing woman.

Nekia McNair. (Source: Colonial Heights police)

Nekia McNair, 39, was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police said she may have walked north on the Boulevard to Colonial Square Shopping Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300.

Tragic Scuba Diving Holiday

At least 25 people are confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a boat fire near an island off the Southern California coast.

Death toll rises in boat fire

Five of six crew members escaped by jumping into an inflatable boat they steered to a nearby vessel.

Final Thought

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” – BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

A good reminder to focus on active learning as school starts!

