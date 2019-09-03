News to Know Sept. 3: Dorian impacts on Virginia; Grill sparks morning fire; Kids head back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at today’s top stories to help get you out the door.
Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the islands, killing at least five people with 21 injured airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard.
People in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard.
Airbnb has announced a program offering free temporary housing for displaced residents and relief workers due to Hurricane Dorian.
In Virginia, weather impacts from Dorian will most likely occur from Thursday afternoon through early Friday afternoon.
We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday for the potential of rain and wind from Dorian in Richmond and points east.
Many students throughout the area are heading back to school today, and we want to see your photos!
Several districts throughout the area have some changes this school year, including staggering start dates in Chesterfield. You can read all the latest education news here.
A grill sparked an early-morning fire in Chesterfield. Officials say it could have been much worse - luckily, the grill wasn’t stored right next to the town home’s vinyl siding.
Nekia McNair, 39, was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police said she may have walked north on the Boulevard to Colonial Square Shopping Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300.
At least 25 people are confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a boat fire near an island off the Southern California coast.
Five of six crew members escaped by jumping into an inflatable boat they steered to a nearby vessel.
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” – BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
A good reminder to focus on active learning as school starts!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.