Man killed in shooting in Henrico
A man was found dead on the scene. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 3, 2019 at 5:16 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:16 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Henrico.

Henrico police responded to the call of shots being fired into the air in the 6800 block of Bonham Road at 3:30 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene.

Monahan Road is closed between Darbytown Road and Charles City Road.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

