Man killed in shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Henrico.
Henrico police responded to the call of shots being fired into the air in the 6800 block of Bonham Road at 3:30 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene.
Monahan Road is closed between Darbytown Road and Charles City Road.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
