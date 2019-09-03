Hanover sheriff’s office looking for missing teenager

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Shirby Ryan Combs, 16, was last seen Sept. 1 at her home in Mechanicsville.
Combs is described as a white female with brown hair, gray eyes, approximately 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds. She is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.
Combs was previously reported missing in both February, July and August of 2018, and was located shortly thereafter each time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
