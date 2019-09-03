Forecast: Warm and dry through Wednesday with Dorian impacts Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. While the western side of the state looks rain free, Richmond and points east could get some heavy rain and gusty winds. Early day probably dry, but better rain chances later afternoon and overnight. Best Chance is East of I-95. Still too early for high confidence with an uncertain Dorian track but looking more and more likely track over the Outer Banks by early Friday. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)