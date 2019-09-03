Forecast: Warm and dry through Wednesday with Dorian impacts Thursday and Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather holds on the next two days, then it’s a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday as Dorian makes its closest path to Virginia.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
**FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Thursday and into Friday. A lot of uncertainty remains but rain and wind could impact Virginia Thursday and Friday. Most likely East of I-95
THURSDAY: Cloudy. While the western side of the state looks rain free, Richmond and points east could get some heavy rain and gusty winds. Early day probably dry, but better rain chances later afternoon and overnight. Best Chance is East of I-95. Still too early for high confidence with an uncertain Dorian track but looking more and more likely track over the Outer Banks by early Friday. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Winds from the North or Northeast could gust to 40mph at times in Central Virginia late Thursday and during the day Friday. This could cause some spotty power outages. Winds could gust higher at the bay.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wind from Dorian possible, mainly early in the day. Dorian pulls away during the afternoon and evening as skies clear. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Parlty Sunny. Showers possible Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 20%
