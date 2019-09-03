Deputies: 2 arrested after robbery suspect points shotgun at clerk’s face

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Stafford County along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called a Fas Mart convenience store in the northern end of the county on Aug. 30 just 9:02 p.m.
At the Fas Mart, the clerk told deputies that a man had come into the store, pointed a shotgun in her face and demanded money from the register or he would shoot her. The clerk gave him the money and he drove north on Route 1.
Officials located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
A male driver and juvenile female passenger were found in the vehicle, along with a shotgun that was similar to the one used in the robbery. Deputies found additional evidence at a Stafford residence.
The driver was identified at Patrick Castillo, 19, of Stafford, and the passenger was identified as a 17-year-old.
They were both arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy.
The teen was taken to Juvenile Detention Center and Castillo is being held Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
