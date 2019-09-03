Crush the Crisis aims to take back unused opioid drugs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia is offering an opioid take back day as part of “Crush the Crisis” to help combat the misuse of prescription pain medication.
HCA Virginia said data show opioid misuse is responsible for more deaths than all other medications combined.
Three locations will accept unused and expired medication for disposal Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Accepted items include pills and patches for hydrocodone, oxydodone, tramadol, codeine, fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone and oxymorphone.
Needles, syringes and liquids will not be accepted.
Medication can be turned in at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital at 7607 Forest Ave. in Richmond, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center at 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway in Fredericksburg and Swift Creek Emergency Center at 14720 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.
