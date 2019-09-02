Woman reported missing in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are looking for a missing woman.
Nekia McNair, 39, was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police said she may have walked north on the Boulevard to Colonial Square Shopping Center.
McNair suffers from serious medical conditions that require treatment.
McNair is described as 5-foot-3, 180 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heighs police at (804) 520-9300.
