Virginia man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras shore

HATTERAS, N.C. (WWBT) - A Fairfax County man died while swimming off the shore at Cape Hatteras.
According to WAVY, emergency crews were called just before 5:30 p.m. when a person saw a man in apparent distress while in the water.
The bystander brought the man in closer to shore to meet rescue crews, but officials said they attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate him, WAVY reports.
Officials said the man was not using a flotation device and there was a high risk of rip currents forecasted.
WAVY reports that the man was 61 years old and from Oak Hills.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.