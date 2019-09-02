Storage shed destroyed by fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A storage shed was destroyed by flames early Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Battery Place for a brush fire around 3 a.m. When they arrived, a shed was fully engulfed in flames.
Officials say the shed and everything inside was destroyed. The heat also damaged a detached apartment on the property - an estimated total of about $5,500.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was caused by improperly installed and damaged electrical wiring.
