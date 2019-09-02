Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency for southeastern Virginia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
Potential impacts include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.
“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”
The state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people needed to assist in response and recovery efforts.
“The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated this morning at 8 a.m. to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials,” a release said.
