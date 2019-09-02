News to Know for Sept. 2: Dorian turns deadly; More violence in Petersburg; Labor Day deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you’re enjoying a relaxing Labor Day morning. Here’s a look at today’s top headlines.
In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.
The death of an eight-year-old boy, the first reported fatality caused from Hurricane Dorian, has been reported by local news outlets Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press.
The storm is expected to slow to a crawl over the next 24 hours before turning northwest and eventually north along the coast of Florida.
A portion of VA is included in the cone of concern and does include the city of Richmond.
In Petersburg, the city's police chief is calling on the public to help stop the violence after the sixth shooting in less than a week.
The latest shooting – Sunday morning – left a man dead and a woman injured.
Hours later, at a community event, Chief Kenneth Miller said he’s tired of talking about death investigations.
A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead on a porch Sunday afternoon.
Another is happening in Chesterfield after a person was found dead in a car.
If you know anything about either incident - call police immediately.
Henrico police say no one was injured when shots were fired into an apartment in the county’s East End Sunday night.
Many Chesterfield parents are concerned with how their children will get to school, and they don’t want a repeat of problems they experienced last year.
School officials say there are many changes this year, including a new mobile phone app. If you plan on using it, your username is your child’s school ID and the password is their birthday.
Labor Day is one of the best times of year to find big savings and sales especially on mattresses, clothes and outdoor gear.
If you’re in the market for a TV, 4K TV deals are a thing this weekend. You should find some great prices at Target, Walmart and Amazon on Samsung, Vizio, TCL and LG televisions.
Look no further! Here’s a look at all the things that happened last week that make us smile, including Richmond Zoo’s new baby bear.
“Dare to be honest and fear no labor.” – Robert Burns
