1 killed, another injured in fiery crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was killed an another injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-64.
Virginia State Police said Brandon Dorns, 22, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound in the right lane just before 5 a.m. Aug. 31 when his 2014 Mazda 3 veered off the road to the left, struck and embankment, overturned and caught on fire.
Dorns died at the scene and passenger Abanoub Zaki, 19, of Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
A GoFundMe has been set up for to cover the cost of funeral and medical bills.
According to the GoFundMe page, Dorns’ and Zaki’s families will each get 45 percent of the money, and 10 percent will go toward a Brandon Dorns Memorial Scholarship. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe has already raised more than its initial $5,000 goal.
A candlelight vigil will be held 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at VCU Compass.
