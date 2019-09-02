Forecast: Slight Monday shower chance, then two dry days before potential Dorian impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Only a slight shower or storm chance late Monday, Then First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday for Potential Dorian rain and wind.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. 20% shower or storm chance, mainly NW of Richmond.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
**FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Thursday and into Friday. A lot of uncertainty remains but rain and wind could impact Virginia Friday. Most likely East of I-95
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. While the western side of the state looks rain free, Richmond and points east could get heavy rain and gusty winds. Still too early for any confidence with an uncertain Dorian track. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wind from Dorian possible. Best Chance is East of I-95. Dorian pulls away during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
