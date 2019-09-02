Fire shuts down beloved Carytown restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weezie’s Kitchen owner Todd Gelsomino says that Sundays and Mondays are usually the busiest days for his restaurant, but instead, today he’s picking up the pieces of his second home.
Weezie’s Kitchen, a staple of West Cary Street since it opened 12 years ago, is now temporarily closed as it has virtually nothing to serve.
“This is my walk-in now," Gelsomino said as he walked through the charred metal and burnt cardboard littering the back end of the restaurant.
He says the restaurant lost thousands of dollars in in food, supplies and other equipment in the fire.
“We had a video camera up here, and it’s actually still working,” Gelsomino pointed out.
The camera captured the flames eating away at the restaurant’s walk-in cooler.
“My brunch cook for 10 years said 'Dude, I can’t believe I’m telling you thing, but there’s a fire out back," the owner said about when he was notified of the fire, adding “everything was just melted. The food and everything was just out the back.”
Gelsomino says that investigators believe the fire may have started outside their fence, and spread. NBC12 reached out to Richmond Fire officials, and they are still looking into the exact cause.
After the flames were put out, all that was salvaged were bottles of beer and other drinks.
The remainder of the restaurant, fortunately, is almost untouched.
“We’ve had hurricanes, we’ve had power outages, but nothing as devastating as this,” Gelsomino said.
He adds that because of the holiday, he hasn’t been able to have any insurance adjusters take a look at the property to assess the damage so they won’t actually know the extent until Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.