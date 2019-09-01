Virginia police searching for missing 22-year-old man

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ7)-- The Dublin Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 22-year-old man as of Thursday.
According to the Dublin Police Department, Dakota Michael Harriman was last seen leaving his brother's residence in the area of Roseberry Street.
He could possibly be wearing a blue or black T-shirt, flip flops, shorts, and a Dallas cowboy hat, according to the Dublin Police.
The man is listed as being 6'3" and weighing 200 pounds.
The Dublin Police Department ask you contact 540-674-5167 or their Central Dispatch Center at 540-980-7800 and speak with Corporal David King or Officer Ethan Akers.
