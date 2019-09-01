Police: Employee attempted to sexually assault woman at business

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman at a business in Stafford County.
Deputies were called to the 400 block of Garrisonville Road around 8:37 p.m. on Friday.
When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old victim who told them she had went into East Coast Vapers around closing time. While inside, an employee pointed a firearm at her and attempted to sexually assault her.
She managed to escape and called deputies.
Charles Henry Austin III, 31, of Stafford, is charged with attempted rape, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, aggravated sexual battery, brandishing a firearm and assault and battery.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Deputies continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.