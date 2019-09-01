Man found shot to death on Richmond porch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead on a porch Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of North 23rd Street for a report of a person shot at 11:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, an adult male who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found down and unresponsive on a front porch of a residence.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medican Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.
