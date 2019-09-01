Man dead, woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting

Man dead, woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting
The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Sunday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By Tamia Mallory | September 1, 2019 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 9:04 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway following a shooting in Petersburg.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Sunday morning.

Petersburg police say a man died from his injuries in the shooting. A woman was transported to the hospital via MedFlight as a result of her injuries in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.