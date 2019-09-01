Man dead, woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway following a shooting in Petersburg.
The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Sunday morning.
Petersburg police say a man died from his injuries in the shooting. A woman was transported to the hospital via MedFlight as a result of her injuries in the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
