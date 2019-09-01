Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you are enjoying this Labor Day weekend with a nice picnic or by the pool side!
Several cats and dogs in Florida shelters have arrived to Richmond ahead of Hurricane Dorian potentially impacting the state. The Richmond SPCA took in 45 pets and will begin to help them find their forever homes.
If you need a pick-me-up, then stop on by the Metro Richmond Zoo! The zoo will now have Omai, an Asiatic black bear, and her new cub, Ramsey, on exhibit.
Halloween and Hocus Pocus fans are in for a treat! Freeform has released the schedule for the highly anticipated 31 Nights of Halloween. The Sanderson Sisters will also be showing a whopping 27 times during the season!
Main Street Station is a central point. Trains coming in and out, uniting people everyday. But it was a flood during Tropical Storm Gaston that brought Justin and Jessica Walker together there in 2004.
A former Petersburg elementary school student gave back to the community that made him who he is by donating 600 backpacks to Lakemont Elementary School.
A Stafford man is now $81,924 richer after winning the Virginia Lottery’s Print 'n Play Rolling Jackpot game. Congrats!
It looks beautiful for the beginning of the week but Hurricane Dorian could impact Virginia late in the week.
These cherry blossoms sent to us by Kerry Simms are GORGEOUS!
“To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.” - Reba McEntire
Have a great week!
