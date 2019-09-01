Chesterfield’s first African American female police sergeant retires

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Sergeant Juana Butler has retired after 20 years of service with the Chesterfield Police Department.
Sgt. Butler served as the first African American female sergeant in the Chesterfield Police Department.
While working in the department, Sgt. Butler served as a general instructor, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor, police recruiter, a member of the Special Response Unit and the Police Honor Guard.
She also was awarded the Life Saving Award, for her efforts in preventing an attempted suicide.
Thank you for your service, Sgt. Butler!
