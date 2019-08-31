On the Sidelines Scoreboard- August 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many area high school teams kicked off their 2019 seasons this week. Below are scores involving local teams.
Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0
Highland Springs 38, Avalon 13
Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42
Clover Hill 26, Mills Godwin 7
Petersburg 71, Armstrong 16
Thomas Jefferson 48, Colonial Heights 6
J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18
Trinity 20, St. Christopher’s 17
Manchester 45, Varina 38- 2 OT
Louisa 39, Courtland 6
Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0
Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13
Patrick Henry 42, Osbourn 34
Hopewell 40, Tabb 7
Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7
Lafayette 33, Goochland 0
Huguenot 44, Jamestown 3
