On the Sidelines Scoreboard- August 30
By Marc Davis | August 30, 2019 at 11:07 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 11:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many area high school teams kicked off their 2019 seasons this week. Below are scores involving local teams.

Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0

Highland Springs 38, Avalon 13

Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42

Clover Hill 26, Mills Godwin 7

Petersburg 71, Armstrong 16

Thomas Jefferson 48, Colonial Heights 6

J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18

Trinity 20, St. Christopher’s 17

Manchester 45, Varina 38- 2 OT

Louisa 39, Courtland 6

Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0

Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13

Patrick Henry 42, Osbourn 34

Hopewell 40, Tabb 7

Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7

Lafayette 33, Goochland 0

Huguenot 44, Jamestown 3

