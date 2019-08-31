Powhatan man dies after being pinned under vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan man died in a crash in Prince George County early Saturday morning.
Prince George police responded to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the 6600 block of Prince George Drive just before 5:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a Mitsubishi SUV flipped upside down in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was pinned underneath, and later extracted by Prince George Fire and EMS.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Daniel E. Cubbage, of Powhatan. Cubbage suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone that witnessed the incident, or anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
