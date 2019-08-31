Man shot, killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot and killed Friday night in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield police were called to the 11600 block of Olde Coach Drive at 9:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not said what led to the shooting, but said they are not looking for any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
