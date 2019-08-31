Justice Ginsburg reports she’s ‘very well’ following cancer treatment

On Saturday, Ginsburg, whose latest book "In My Own Words" came out in 2016, spoke to an audience of more than 4,000 at Washington's convention center. Near the beginning of an hour-long talk, her interviewer, NPR reporter Nina Totenberg, said: "Let me ask you a question that everyone here wants to ask, which is: How are you feeling? Why are you here instead of resting up for the term? And are you planning on staying in your current job?"