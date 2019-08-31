1 injured after multiple homes struck by gunfire in Henrico subdivision

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after one person was injured after multiple homes were hit by gunfire Friday night.
Felicia Sherman spent Saturday morning counting the bullet holes in the house she’s called home for more than 20 years. Sherman says she heard the shots being fired at her home late Friday night.
“I was in my bedroom at the time and the shots were so close that I laid down on the floor, that’s how close the sound was,” said Sherman.
She counted at least 15 bullet holes in her home. Two of those bullets pierced the walls of her living room and a third one nearly went through her window.
“I wouldn’t feel safe with my niece coming over or my grand-baby coming over,” said Sherman. “For us to be outside, I would not feel safe at all.”
Sherman says it’s a wonder no one inside her home was hit. According to Henrico police, at least one person in the Highland Springs subdivision was was struck in shootings.
Henrico police were called around 11:17 p.m. Friday. They received several calls for reported gunfire in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court.
When they arrived, they found three homes were struck multiple times in addition to a tractor-trailer parked.
Officers went door-to-door to the homes that were shot at, collecting casings and assessing the damage.
In one of the homes, police found an individual who had been shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“I don’t know if somebody was just driving down the main street just randomly shooting at all of these houses,” said Sherman.
In her 20 years in this neighborhood, Sherman says she’s never seen anything like this. Now she just wants the violence to stop and the person responsible to come forward.
“That could have been any innocent person, and I am an innocent person that could have been shot. So I just hope that you turn yourself in or I hope you get caught very quickly,” said Sherman.
Henrico police are still investigating the shootings but at this time they have no suspects. Police are urging anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
