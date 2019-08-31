GRTC to hold ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive

GRTC to hold ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive
By Tamia Mallory | August 31, 2019 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC invites Central Virginia residents to help them fill the bus!

The “Fill the Bus” food drive is being held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. in collaboration with Feed More.

The drive will be held at the Willow Lawn Kroger Store at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond.

Most needed items include:

  • Peanut butter
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Low-sodium vegetables
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned spaghetti sauce
  • Beans
  • Hot and cold cereal
  • Whole-grain snacks
  • Macaroni and cheese

All donations benefit Feed More.

