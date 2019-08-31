GRTC to hold ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC invites Central Virginia residents to help them fill the bus!
The “Fill the Bus” food drive is being held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. in collaboration with Feed More.
The drive will be held at the Willow Lawn Kroger Store at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond.
Most needed items include:
- Peanut butter
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Low-sodium vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Canned spaghetti sauce
- Beans
- Hot and cold cereal
- Whole-grain snacks
- Macaroni and cheese
All donations benefit Feed More.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.