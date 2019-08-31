Chesterfield parents raise concerns about bus routes ahead of school year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Many Chesterfield parents are concerned with how their children will get to school, and they don’t want a repeat of problems they experienced last year.
School officials say there are many changes this year, including a new mobile phone app. The Versatrans My Stop app will allow you to GPS track your child’s school bus during the day.
Late pick-ups and drop-offs, concerns about bus routes and having enough drivers are on the list of concerns expressed by Chesterfield families ahead of a new year.
“We run about over 500 buses each and every day. That’s almost 5,000 students. We are a large transportation area with more than7,500 bus stops,” said CCPS Spokesman Shawn Smith.
Smith says transitional hiccups are bound to happen, but this years routes, drivers and stops are now available online.
“I think what approach we are taking this school year is to ensure our parents really have that information so they know if a bus is going to be late, it’s a planned late that is going to happen. Essentially one bus will take on two routes, they will take on one route and they will go back and get another route. It’s called a second wave,” said Smith.
Even with changes, there are still challenges ahead.
“We are facing a nationwide bus driver shortage in our County and it’s proportionate to other places. We are short 40 to 50 drivers," he said. “We know we have a driver shortage. We’ve been aggressive in our recruitment and retaining aspects but we are still looking to hire additional drivers.”
If you plan on using the My Stop app, your username is your child’s school ID and the password is their birthday.
