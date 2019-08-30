Richmond groups team up to fight opioid epidemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond groups are teaming up on a new program to combat the opioid epidemic in the city of Richmond.
The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) and Richmond City Health District (RCHD) are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday, which is also International Overdose Awareness Day.
The announcement comes the same week that law enforcement officials in Virginia announced that they’ve busted a multi-state drug ring and seized enough cheap fentanyl to kill 14 million people.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be much stronger and more lethal than heroin. It’s often mixed with heroin and other drugs.
One of the 39 people who’ve been charged had ordered the drug from Shanghai to the city of Newport News through the U.S. mail.
