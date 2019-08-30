Photo: Truck stuck under railroad overpass in Henrico

The road will remain closed until the truck can be removed and the railroad overpass can be inspected. (Source: Henrico Police Division)
By Tamia Mallory | August 30, 2019 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 9:24 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The area between Oakland Road and Louisa Street is closed in Henrico.

The road will remain closed until a truck stuck under a railroad overpass can be removed and the overpass can be inspected.

Henrico police responded to the area near the railroad tracks just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the driver has been charged with failure to obey a highway sign.

Traffic is being diverted at Oakland Road and Acton Street.

