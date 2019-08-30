Photo: Truck stuck under railroad overpass in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The area between Oakland Road and Louisa Street is closed in Henrico.
The road will remain closed until a truck stuck under a railroad overpass can be removed and the overpass can be inspected.
Henrico police responded to the area near the railroad tracks just before 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the incident and the driver has been charged with failure to obey a highway sign.
Traffic is being diverted at Oakland Road and Acton Street.
