News to know for Aug. 30: Hurricane Dorian could become Category 4; Man dies in Chesterfield crash; Richmond lends helping hand to Florida

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny with low humidity.
High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.
The National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Dorian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm.
The storm is now at a Category 2 as it inches near the Florida coast.
Virginia could get bands of showers associated with the storm by early next week if it heads north early, but this appears unlikely.
Red Cross Volunteer Deborah Watson will be heading to Florida Friday to help those affected by the hurricane.
“Helping set up shelters, kitchen and feeding areas," Watson said. “Whatever they need - moving cots, logistics.”
Here at home, Richmond International Airport officials say there are monitoring which airlines are issuing waivers for flights and will update customers on social media.
A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield on Thursday.
Police responded to the crash in the 13700 block of Beach Road just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Roger Aaron Wilkerson, of Pamplin, Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
One person was shot and killed in Hopewell on Thursday night.
Police responded to the 800 block of Arlington Street for a report of a person having been shot. Jaequan Lamonte Johnson, 21, of Hopewell, was found on scene, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Johnson was pronounced dead at John Randolph Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police at 804-541-2284.
This weekend marks the final days of the Chesterfield County Fair, ending on Aug. 31.
Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the Midway and kiddy land, all agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays and more!
